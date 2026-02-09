/UP Businessman's son goes on a rampage, crashes his 6 crore Lamborghini into pedestrians in 'drunk' state

In another case or rash, irresponsible driving a speeding Lamborghini, allegedly driven by the son of a prominent tobacco trader of Kanpur rammed into pedestrians and several vehicles on VIP Road. AT least six people were injured in the incident that happened on Sunday afternoon. The police has seized the vehicle and registered an First Information Report (FIR).

"The accident occurred around 3.15 pm near Rev-3 Mall when the luxury car, reportedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of businessman KK Mishra, went out of control and ploughed into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles, triggering panic in the area," DCP (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava said.

The 6-Crore Lamborghini was being driven by Shivam Mishra, who was allegedly drunk when he hit the pedestrians.

According to eyewitnesses, the car, hit an auto-rickshaw and then crashed into a parked motorcycle, flinging its rider about 10 feet into the air.