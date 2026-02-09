The Lamborghini accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has again brought to the fore the callous nature and irresponsible behaviour of some children of affluent families when driving high speed luxury cars. The over 6-Crore worth Lamborghini was being driven by Shivam Mishra, who was allegedly drunk when he hit the pedestrians on VIP road injuring at least six people on Sunday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, the car, hit an auto-rickshaw and then crashed into a parked motorcycle, flinging its rider about 10 feet into the air.

After the collision, Mishra allegedly tried to flee the scene. He was also accompanied by his bouncers in another car who tried to safeguard him and also misbehaved with the public.

The luxury vehicle, which is registered in Northwest Delhi's Rohini, as per the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) code also suffered severe damages and is currently in police custody.

About Shivam Mishra, man behind Kanpur Lamborghini accident and his love for cars

So, who is Shivam Mishra who hit pedestrians with his speeding Lamborghini Revuelto? Mishra is the son of a prominent tobacco trader KK Mishra of Kanpur.

This is not the first time that Shivam has been in the news. In March, 2024 the Income Tax department had conducted a raid at Banshidhar Tobacco Company owned by Shivam's father for financial irregularities. During raid the IT department came across a Rolls-Royce Phantom, priced at a whopping Rs 16 crore at Shivam's house in Vasant Vihar, Delhi.

This was not all, sleuths also found a McLaren, a Porsche, and a Lamborghini from his house.