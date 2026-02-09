/Kashmir Valley and Kargil witness widespread protests after deadly Shia mosque blast in Pakistan

The Kashmir Valley witnessed widespread protests across several districts over the past few days following a suicide bombing at the Khadija Tul Kubra Mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, which left at least 36 people dead and more than 150 injured. The attack, which took place after Friday prayers, has triggered strong reactions from the Shia community in the Valley.

Protesters took to the streets in Srinagar and in several districts of North Kashmir, including Baramulla and Bandipora, raising slogans against Pakistan and its administration. Men and women participated in the demonstrations, condemning what they described as the targeted killing of Shia Muslims in Pakistan and expressing solidarity with the victims and their families.

Demonstrators accused the Pakistani government of failing to protect its Shia population and alleged its complicity in continued violence against the community. The All–Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association also demanded strict action against those responsible for the attack and called for accountability.

“We all condemn this incident. This was not the act of humans, but of animals, such brutality is beyond humanity. Civilians were attacked, and we are here to stand in solidarity with the victims. Such incidents continue to occur in Pakistan, yet no effective action is taken. The Pakistan government must act against those responsible. We strongly condemn this attack.” said a protester.

Another Shia Community Leader added, "This is a huge tragedy, and unfortunately, it is not the first of its kind. The Pakistan government appears to be a mute spectator to these incidents. Despite repeated assurances that such events will not happen again, they continue to occur. It is time for Pakistan to take concrete action.”

Similar protests were reported from Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, where demonstrators carried the Indian national flag and chanted slogans against the Pakistani government. Protesters said it was deeply painful to see worshippers being killed inside mosques during prayers.

In North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, protesters held peaceful demonstrations, some carrying posters of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while raising slogans condemning the attack and denouncing violence against the Shia community.

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah strongly condemned the deadly blast, describing it as a heinous and cowardly act that claimed the lives of innocent people.

“What is most unfortunate is that people are no longer safe even inside a mosque. It shows how far we have drifted from God and from our moral values. This is a deeply disturbing path we are on. Such blasts are happening across many Islamic countries, and when societies move away from faith and humanity, this is the tragic consequence.” said Farooq Abdullah, NC President.

Senior BJP leader Ashok Koul also condemned the recent terror attack on a mosque in Pakistan, describing it as an act of cowardice and brutality against innocent worshippers. Speaking to the media, he said that targeting religious places and civilians is a heinous crime and reflects the growing menace of terrorism in Pakistan, adding that such incidents expose the failure of the Pakistani state to ensure the safety of its people.

“When someone digs a pit for others, they are bound to fall into it themselves one day. Pakistan has long promoted terror against us and in Jammu and Kashmir, and now it is coming back to haunt them as well. We must condemn such attacks; they are deeply hurtful. We have condemned this incident and raised slogans against the Pakistan government.'' he added.