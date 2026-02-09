/Two American pilots jailed in African country for landing to refuel their plane

Two American pilots have been thrown into jail after they landed in the Republic of Guinea to refuel their plane. They are due to spend six weeks for allegedly violating the country's airspace, the New York Post reported. Authorities say the duo did not take permission before landing, while on the other hand, the pilots say they were in constant contact with air traffic control. Fabio Nicolas Espinal Nunez and Bradley Scott Schlenker have been imprisoned since December 29. They are now appealing to President Donald Trump to intervene and help them. Nunez is a 33-year-old pilot from Ewing, New Jersey, while Schlenker is 63 and belongs to Chicago. A Brazilian family of five, including two children, was on their plane and was travelling from Suriname to Dubai on a Gulfstream GIV. They had to land at the Ahmed Sékou Touré International Airport for refuelling and had been talking with air traffic controllers the entire time, the pilots said. However, Guinean government and military officials allege that they made an unauthorised landing and violated Guinean airspace, putting the country in danger.

Court ordered their release, but the pilots remain in custody

Their families have asked the US State Department to help them. Lauren Stevenson, Nunez’s fiancée, told The Post that she is in contact with him and the US Embassy in Guinea. However, there has been no progress. “It’s devastating. It’s very scary. Every day is a roller coaster,” she said. An emergency appeal was filed by their lawyers after which an appellate court ordered Nunez and Scott released from jail till the case is resolved. They had to stay in the country and report to a judicial office three days a week, The Post reported, citing court papers. However, they are still in jail.

