/Supreme Court rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal against her conviction. What it means?

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS), on Monday (Oct 6) rejected an appeal by Ghislaine Maxwell pertaining to her conviction on three accounts and a 20-year prison sentence. The rejection by SCOTUS to hear Maxwell's appeal against her conviction means that the sentence stays in place which the British socialite is serving in a minimum-security prison camp in Texas. This was one of the many cases piled up before the apex court as the SCOTUS justices started their new nine-month term.

Why was Maxwell convicted?

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on three counts related to recruiting and grooming teenage girls, some of who as young as 14, for sexual abuse by Jeffery Epstein, a New York financer who died in 2019. Maxwell's lawyer were not happy with the rejection of appeal against her conviction and vowed to continue the fight.

"We’re, of course, deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court declined to hear Ghislaine Maxwell’s case," Maxwell's lawyer David Oscar Markus said in a statement. "But this fight isn’t over. Serious legal and factual issues remain, and we will continue to pursue every avenue available to ensure that justice is done," he added.

Why did SCOTUS reject Maxwell's appeal?

According to Maxwell's lawyer, Epstein had signed an agreement with the then-U.S. attorney in the southern district of Florida, Alex Acosta, not to prosecute him or potential co-conspirators. The issue in appeal asked if the non-prosecution is valid only in the district where it was signed or binds federal prosecutors nationwide.