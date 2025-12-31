/ED seizes Rs 5 crore cash, Rs 8.8 crore jewellery, properties worth Rs 35 crore in raid at Delhi house

Stacks of cash amounting to a total of more than Rs 5 crore, a suitcase full of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 8.8 crore, and a bag full of cheque books and documents of properties worth Rs 35 crore were recovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a raid at a house in Delhi. The premises were linked to one Aman Kumar, an associate of Rao Inderjeet Yadav, who has been under the radar of the central agency.

Rao Inderjit Singh Yadav, who flaunts a lavish lifestyle featuring fleets of luxury cars and private jets on his social media handles, is being hunted by the Enforcement Directorate and the Haryana Police. His Instagram is full of photos alongside celebrities, but police files categorise him as a gangster, and ED records label him an economic offender.

The agency has been raiding multiple locations in Delhi, Gurugram, and Rohtak in connection with a money laundering case against Yadav, who is alleged to have fled to the UAE.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The visuals of the ED search at the home in Delhi’s Sarvpriya Vihar showed piles of cash and jewellery laid out on a bed by investigators. Bank staff was summoned with counting machines to count the large volume of currency recovered at the site.

The searches are part of a broader investigation against Yadav and his accomplices, Apollo Green Energy Ltd,. and other associated entities. The group is accused of extortion, coercive loan settlements involving private financiers, armed intimidation, and earning commissions from illegal activities.

The ED initiated the investigation based on more than 15 FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Police under various sections of the Arms Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).