/DRDO successfully conducts salvo launch of indigenously developed Pralay missiles off Odisha coast

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully conducted a salvo launch of two indigenously developed Pralay missiles, featuring a state-of-the-art navigation system to ensure high precision, in quick succession from the same launcher off the coast of Odisha, marking a key milestone in the user evaluation phase of the weapon system. The Ministry of Defence said the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) carried out the test at around 10.30 am on December 31, 2025, off the coast of Odisha. Both missiles were launched back-to-back from a single launcher as part of user evaluation trials.

According to officials, both missiles precisely followed their intended trajectories and met all mission objectives. The performance was confirmed by tracking sensors deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, while terminal events were validated through onboard telemetry systems installed on ships positioned near the impact points.

“The flight test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials. Both the missiles followed the intended trajectory, meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors,” the defence ministry said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hails test launch, congratulates teams

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Armed Forces, defence public sector undertakings, and industry partners on the successful salvo launch, stating that it has established the reliability of the Pralay missile system.

“The successful completion of the salvo launch of the Pralay missile has established the reliability of the missile,” he said.

DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams involved in the test launch and said that the achievement “indicates imminent readiness of induction of the system with the users.”

Advanced features of Pralay missile

Pralay is a solid-propellant, quasi-ballistic missile equipped with advanced guidance and navigation systems to ensure high accuracy. The missile is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads and engaging a variety of targets, thereby enhancing the operational flexibility of the armed forces. It has been developed by the Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, in collaboration with several DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners. The systems for the tests were integrated by the development-cum-production partners, Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited. The salvo launch was witnessed by senior DRDO scientists, representatives of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, and industry officials.