/Yearender 2025: PM Modi’s foreign visits redefine India’s global outreach and influence

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to pursue his proactive and expansive foreign policy in 2025 as well and travelled widely, visiting nations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The PM’s foreign policy aims have largely centred on reinforcing bilateral relations and shaping India’s global role. The PM’s foreign visits in 2025 were focussed on fostering economic cooperation, furthering security and defence ties, and positioning India as a leader of the Global South. Let’s take a look at PM Modi’s foreign visits in 2025 and their impacts.

France (February 10–12) and US (February 13)

PM Modi’s first major foreign visit in 2025 was to France, as he aimed atreinforcing strategic ties with Paris, particularly in technology, defence, and artificial intelligence. During this trip, PM Modi co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, signalling a strong bilateral commitment to advance ethical AI research and innovation. They also emphasised on bilateral cooperation in digital infrastructure and defence technology. The two leaders also jointly addressed the India-France CEOs Forum.

PM Modi visited the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump, and it was the first visit after the start of Trump’s second term. The PM met Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump and Modi announced plans to negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial multi-sector bilateral trade agreement by the fall of 2025, as well as plans to finalise a new 10-year framework for the US-India major defence partnership from 2025 to 2035.

Mauritius (March 11–12, 2025)

PM Modi attendedthe National Day celebrations of Mauritius as the chief guest during his visit to enhance the special and historical ties between India and the Indian Ocean state. MoUs for strengthening maritime security cooperation and economic collaboration were also inked on the trip.

Thailand and Sri Lanka (April 3–6)

The prime minister visited Thailand and Sri Lanka in April, reinforcing regional frameworks like BIMSTEC and strengthening ties with Sri Lanka in trade, defence, and energy cooperation. The visits emphasised India’s continued focus on “Neighbourhood First” policy.

Saudi Arabia (April 22)

PM Modi went on a state visit to Saudi Arabia, an important partner in energy security and regional geopolitics and held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman focusing on strategic collaboration across energy, trade, and regional security issues. . Saudi Arabia remains central to India’s energy imports. The PM had to cut short his visit and head home because of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir where 26 innocent civilians were killed.

Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia (June 15–19)

Cyprus

PM Modi’s visit to Cyprus was the first to the country by an Indian PM in over 20 years. India and Cyprus endorsed a five-year Joint Action Plan (2025–29) to deepen cooperation across defence, counterterrorism, regional security, and technology sectors. Agreements were also signed for cooperation in financial services, cross-border UPI payments, and tourism enhancement.

Canada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney Photograph: ()

PM Modi visited Canada and participated in the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis. He also held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney. They agreed to take calibrated steps to restore stability in the ties, beginning with the early return of High Commissioners to each other’s capitals, and to rebuild trust and bring momentum to the relations that had strained during former PM Justin Trudeau’s term. Their discussions focused on trade, energy cooperation, and diaspora engagement.

Croatia

This visit was historically significant as it was the first by an Indian PM to Croatia in decades. Agreements were signed to enhance agricultural cooperation, cultural exchanges, and science-technology partnerships.

Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil & Namibia (July 2–9)

In July, PM Modi embarked on a multi-nation tour spanning Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Southern Africa.

Ghana

Modi’s visit to Ghana focused on expanding cooperation in trade, technology, energy, and education, and highlighting India’s commitment to African engagement.

Trinidad & Tobago

The visit underscored historical and cultural ties with the Caribbean nation. Several bilateral agreements were signed for infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and cultural sectors. PM Modi was conferred Trinidad & Tobago’s highest national honour.

Argentina & Brazil

In Argentina, Modi engaged with President Javier Milei, strengthening strategic and economic ties. In Brazil, Modi attended the 17th BRICS Summit, where India and fellow emerging powers discussed multipolar global governance, cooperation in trade, and sustainable development goals.

Namibia

During the Namibia visit, PM Modi met President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and held discussions on digital cooperation, defence, energy, and cooperation in critical minerals, all important areas for India’s strategic interests in Africa.

This multi-country tour reinforced India’s leadership within the BRICS framework and its growing engagement with the Global South.

United Kingdom (July 23–24)

PM Modi’s visit to the United Kingdom was a milestone in India’s trade diplomacy. The India–United Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was signed, aimed at significantly boosting bilateral trade and investment flows. The pact is being seen as a “historic milestone” in economic ties, addressing tariffs, market access, and investment protections. PM Modi and Prime Minister Keir Starmer also discussed global and regional security issues.

Maldives (July 25–26, 2025)

PM Modi was the Guest of Honour at the Maldives’ 60th Independence Day. The visit was crucial for resetting ties after previous tensions. India and the Maldives agreed on a roadmap towards a Free Trade Agreement and signed multiple MoUs covering digital economy cooperation (including UPI), infrastructure, health, aquaculture, and climate action. India also extended a financial support package, including a line of credit and investment treaties.

Japan (August 29–30)

PM Modi’s visit to Japan was timed with the 15th India–Japan Annual Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Discussions focused on strategic partnership enhancement, defence cooperation, supply chain resilience, and regional security, particularly with respect to Indo-Pacific stability. Japan is one of India’s closest partners in technology collaboration and infrastructure development.

China

The Prime Minister visited China to attend the SCO Summit at Tianjin. He held a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping. Both leaders agreed that the two countries were primarily focused on their domestic development goals and were partners rather than rivals. They also shared a consensus that differences should not be allowed to turn into disputes.

Bhutan (November 11–12)

The PM went on a state visit to Bhutan and participated in the 70th birth anniversary celebrations of the Druk Gyalpo. He also inaugurated major hydroelectric projects, underscoring India’s developmental and cultural ties with its Himalayan neighbour.

South Africa (November 21–23)

The PM went to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in South Africa and held several bilaterals with European and African leaders on the sidelines.

Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman (December 15–18)

PM Modi went on a three-nation visit to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman from December 15 to 18, 2025, to strengthen strategic, economic, and cultural ties with key partners in West Asia and Africa.

In Jordan, PM Modi met King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein to review bilateral relations, deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, and discuss regional and global issues. It was India’s first full-fledged trip to Jordan, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Agreements were signed on renewable energy, water management, cultural exchange, and digital solutions, and the leaders agreed to increase bilateral trade to USD 5 billion over the next five years.

PM Modi went to Ethiopia for his first state visit to the nation at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. The leaders held wide-ranging talks on development cooperation, investment, agriculture, technology, and broader South-South cooperation. PM Modi was conferred Ethiopia’s highest honour, the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, underscoring the growing partnership between the two democracies.