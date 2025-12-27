/‘Diplomacy would not work without security’: Zelensky to speak with allies before Trump meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has embarked on his journey to the US for a meeting with his counterpart Donald Trump in Florida to discuss the latest proposal to end the war in Ukraine. Ahead of meeting Trump on Sunday, Zelensky will speak with EU leaders and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on the phone. Zelensky told reporters aboard the flight to Florida that he will be stopping over in Canada on the way and meeting Prime Minister Mark Carney. Zelensky said he and PM Carney would speak by video call with European allies later on Saturday. The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, will take part in the call with Zelensky, said a commission spokesperson.

In a post on social media, Zelensky thanked his allies for providing air defence supplies, adding that diplomacy would “not work without security”. “We will be discussing this in particular today and tomorrow with European leaders, with the Prime Minister of Canada, and with the President of the United States,” he said.

Trump, Zelensky to discuss 20-point draft peace plan

When they meet in Florida on Sunday, Trump and Zelensky will discuss a 20-point proposal to end the war. It’s an updated version of the earlier 28-point plan drawn up by US envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian negotiators.

Trump has kept his cards close to his chest, but told Politico earlier this week, “I think it’s going to go good with [Zelensky]. I think it’s going to go good with Putin.”

Kyiv strikes reveal Putin’s true mindset: Zelensky

Meanwhile, a third of Kyiv’s population is without heating and hundreds of thousands of people were battling freezing temperatures after a Russian drone and missile barrage on the Ukrainian capital cut off power supplies.

Zelensky said Moscow had used nearly 500 drones and 40 missiles, including ballistic missiles, in the overnight attack. “The primary target is Kyiv – energy facilities and civilian infrastructure,” he said in a post on X.

The intense overnight strikes lasted 10 hours and came as Zelensky headed to Florida for a meeting with Donald Trump on Sunday to discuss a plan for ending nearly four years of fighting.

‘Russia trying to use every opportunity to inflict more pain’

In a post about the overnight attacks, Zelensky said that while world leaders were focused on the bigger picture of ending the war, Ukraine needs help right now.

“Supplies for air defence must be sufficient and timely, especially now, when we need them most. There must be no delays in protecting lives”, he warned. “Diplomacy will not work without security.”

Zelensky repeated his claim that Russia does “not want to end the war and is trying to use every opportunity to inflict more pain on Ukraine.”