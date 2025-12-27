/Congress to launch ‘MGNREGA Bachao’ campaign on Jan 5, demand repeal of VB-G RAM G Act: Kharge

The Congress party on Saturday announced that it will launch a nationwide protest against the Centre for replacing the rural employment scheme MGNREGA with the VB G-RAM-G Act 2025. A meeting of the Congress Working Committee was held, after which Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that replacing the scheme named after Mahatama Gandhi is an insult to the father of the nation. “We took an oath in the meeting today. We decided to launch a massive movement across the country to save the MGNREGA scheme. The Indian National Congress party will launch the Save MGNREGA Campaign from January 5th,” Kharge said in the media briefing after the CWC meeting.

“We will protect the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) at all costs. MGNREGA is not just a scheme but a right to work granted by the Constitution of India. We also pledge to democratically oppose every conspiracy to remove Gandhiji’s name from MGNREGA,” he added.

Kharge said the people are angry over the repeal of MGNREGA, and the government will have to face the consequences.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi unilaterally took the decision of replacing MGNREGA without consulting the concerned ministers or the Union Cabinet.

“MGNREGA was not just a scheme; it was a rights-based concept… This direct, rights-based concept is now under attack… Finally, I have been informed that this decision was taken directly by the Prime Minister’s Office, without consulting the concerned ministers or the Cabinet,” Rahul said. “This reflects the present situation, where governance has become a one-man show and whatever Narendra Modi wants is done,” he added.

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill was passed during the recently concluded winter session of Parliament to replace the UPA-era MGNREGA.

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the passed bill which has become the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025.

The Congress-led opposition has taken a strong exception to the replacing of MNREGA, alleging that it is an insult to Mahatma Gandhi as his name has been removed from its title.

The new law makes a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work.

Under the new law, Centre and the state governments will have to share a 60:40 per cent ratio funding for the scheme.