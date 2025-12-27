/Uttar Pradesh government makes newspaper reading mandatory in schools

In a move which is aimed for reducing students’ screen time and encouraging reading habits, the Uttar Pradesh basic and secondary education department has made newspaper reading compulsory in government schools across the state. On this detailed guidelines have been sent to district- and state-level education officers to ensure proper implementation.

According to the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, newspapers must become a regular part of daily school life. It is said that the step will help students stay informed about current affairs and prepare better for competitive examinations.

Students to read newspapers

The education department said regular newspaper reading improves vocabulary, language style and writing skills. Editorials and opinion pieces help students understand different viewpoints and develop critical thinking, which is important in an age of misinformation and fake news.

These new guidelines also noted that while students may prefer certain sections, newspapers expose them to subjects like science, culture and sports. This leads to what the department called “accidental learning”, which broadens general knowledge. Reading printed newspapers, the order added, improves focus and patience compared to digital screens.

What schools have been told to do

New guidelines directed all government schools to ensure the availability of reputed Hindi and English newspapers in school libraries. These newspapers must be easily accessible to students during school hours.

Schools have also been instructed to set aside 10 minutes during the daily morning assembly for newspaper reading. On a rotational basis, students will read out key points from editorials and share positive news from national, international and sports events.

Vocabulary, writing and student-led publications

As part of vocabulary building, five new or difficult words must be selected daily from newspapers and explained during the morning assembly. These words, along with the ‘thought of the day’, must be displayed on school notice boards so students see them regularly. Students will also be encouraged to create a monthly or quarterly school newspaper or magazine. These publications will be edited by student teams and will present school activities and achievements in a news format.

For senior students from Classes 9 to 12, the guidelines suggest weekly writing exercises or group discussions based on editorial topics to improve expression and confidence.

Focus on community awareness

New guidelines also focus on and encourage students to read and discuss local news related to development projects and civic issues. This will strengthen students’ connection with their surroundings and help them become responsible citizens. Weekly classroom activities such as solving Sudoku, crossword puzzles and quizzes from newspapers have also been recommended. For junior classes (6 to 8), students are encouraged to maintain scrapbooks by collecting interesting news clippings.

