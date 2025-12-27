/Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar offers $24 mn settlement to victim in $22 mn extortion case

The application has been filed through his counsel, Anant Malik, and it clarifies that the offer is made "without prejudice" to Chandrasekhar's rights and does not constitute an admission of guilt. The matter is stated to be listed for consideration on January 3, 2026.

The plea seeks permission for the parties to explore a settlement arising out of an FIR registered by the Special Cell, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi.

Chandrasekhar, who is currently in judicial custody, has urged the court to issue notice to the complainant and to record that the settlement proposal is bona fide and subject to her consent.

As background, Delhi Police has booked Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of ₹200 crore. Several separate investigations against him are presently underway across the country.

Delhi Police arrested Chandrasekhar and his associate, A Paulose, in connection with the extortion case. They are also facing proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and are under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate.

The police have additionally invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

According to Delhi Police, Chandrasekhar, Paulose and other accused allegedly used hawala channels and a network of shell companies to park and layer the proceeds of crime. The court is yet to pass orders on the settlement application.