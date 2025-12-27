Google Preferred
US appeals for restraint in Yemen as Saudi urges separatists to withdraw peacefully

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Dec 27, 2025, 14:16 IST | Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 14:16 IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Story highlights

Saudi Arabia has urged Yemen separatists to withdraw peacefully from seized provinces and give back control of the territories.

Amid escalating violence in Yemen, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged "restraint" Friday. Avoiding taking names of either Saudi Arabia or UAE, he said, "We urge restraint and continued diplomacy, with a view to reaching a lasting solution." He also thanked both the countries - supporting rival groups - for their "diplomatic leadership".

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has urged Yemen separatists to withdraw peacefully from seized provinces and give back control of the territories to the Riyadh-backed government.

Taking to X, Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman said that the Southern Transitional Council should "peacefully hand over" the two regional governorates.

"It is time for the Southern Transitional Council in this sensitive phase to prioritize the voice of reason, wisdom, the public interest, and unity of ranks by responding to the Saudi-Emirati mediation efforts to end the escalation, withdraw their forces from the camps in the two governorates, and hand them over peacefully to the National Shield forces and the local authority," read the statement posted on X by the defence minister.

