/US appeals for restraint in Yemen as Saudi urges separatists to withdraw peacefully

Amid escalating violence in Yemen, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged "restraint" Friday. Avoiding taking names of either Saudi Arabia or UAE, he said, "We urge restraint and continued diplomacy, with a view to reaching a lasting solution." He also thanked both the countries - supporting rival groups - for their "diplomatic leadership".

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has urged Yemen separatists to withdraw peacefully from seized provinces and give back control of the territories to the Riyadh-backed government.

Taking to X, Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman said that the Southern Transitional Council should "peacefully hand over" the two regional governorates.

