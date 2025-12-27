/US, Israel, Europe waging a ‘total war’ on our country: Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused the United States, Israel, and Europe of waging a ‘total war’ against his country. In an interview published on Saturday, Pezeshkian said, “In my opinion, we are at total war with the United States, Israel and Europe. They want to bring our country to its knees.” Pezeshkian was speaking to the official site of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, six months after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran. Later, in late September, France, Britain, and Germany reimposed UN sanctions on Iran connected to its nuclear programme.

‘Current war is worse than the Iraq war in the 1980s’

Pezeshkian further said that the current war is worse than the Iraq war in the 1980s. “If one understands it properly, this war is far more complex and more difficult than that war.”

“In the war with Iraq, the situation was clear; they fired missiles, and it was clear where we would strike back. But here, they are now besieging us in every respect, putting us under pressure and in tight corners, creating problems—economically, culturally, politically, and in terms of security,” the president said.

Pezeshkian made the comments on the eve of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trip to the United States, where he plans to brief President Donald Trump on options for potential future strikes against Iran, amid concerns that Tehran is rebuilding ballistic missile production facilities and repairing air defences damaged during the June conflict, as per an NBC News report.

Western intelligence agencies spotted unusual activity in the Iranian airspace

Israel has told the US that the recent Iranian missile drills may be concealed preparations for a potential strike, Axios reported last Sunday, a day after Western intelligence agencies spotted unusual activity in the Iranian airspace.

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir raised the issue directly with Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, warning that the recent missile movements could be a cover for a surprise operation against the Jewish state.

In June, Israel carried out airstrikes and covert operations against Iranian military and nuclear sites, killing more than 1,000 people, including nuclear scientists and senior officials.

Iran retaliated by launching hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel. The US helped Israel intercept Iranian attacks and later joined the campaign, bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22.