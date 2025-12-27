/7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan, weather agency confirms

A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Saturday (Dec 27), according to the island’s weather agency. The tremor was felt across several regions, prompting authorities to monitor the situation closely. No immediate reports of major damage or casualties were available as emergency teams assessed the impact.

The quake hit at 23:05 pm (1505 GMT) at a depth of 73 kilometres (45 miles) in the sea off Yilan county, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, AFP reported.

Taiwan is highly prone to earthquakes due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Wednesday, the country was hit by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake in southeastern Taitung County. The tremor shook buildings in the capital, Taipei, and had a depth of 11.9 km (7.39 miles). Located near the meeting point of two tectonic plates. In 2016, a quake in southern Taiwan claimed over 100 lives, while a powerful 7.3 magnitude quake in 1999 caused more than 2,000 deaths.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) reported that the recent earthquake did not meet the threshold necessary to trigger factory evacuations across the island. Taiwan, located at the meeting point of two tectonic plates, is frequently affected by seismic activity. The Central Weather Administration issued alerts for several regions, including Taipei, Kaohsiung, Taichung, and Tainan. The quake's intensity was recorded at a level four on Taiwan's seven-level scale in the counties of Hualien and Pingtung.

(This is a developing story; Further details are awaited)