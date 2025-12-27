/Amid rising attacks on Hindus, Bangladesh Minority Janta Party formed ahead of upcoming elections

Amid the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, especially Hindus, the community seeks political representation and protection through contesting the upcoming national elections in February 2026. A political organisation registered in April prepares to fight its maiden elections, hoping to get Hindu and other minority support. Bangladesh Minority Janta Party (BMJP) is gearing up to contest 91 of 300 seats in Bangladesh's Parliament (Jatiya Parishad), aiming to secure 40 to 45 seats, the party president Sukriti Kumar Mandal said, as reported by The Times of India.

The BMJP decided the number of seats to contest based on constituencies with a significant minority electorate, particularly Hindus, ranging from 20 per cent to 60 per cent.

Ahead of the Nomination deadline on Monday, Mandal thinks Hindus are required to feel safe to come out and vote in the national election. An alliance with any of Bangladesh's mainstream political outfits, the BNP led by Tarique Rahman or Jammat-e-Islam, can be an advantage.

"With an alliance with these parties, minorities can step out of their homes without fear of retaliation. The Awami League is off the radar, and the BMJP remains the only voice speaking for persecuted Hindus,” Mandal told The Times of India.

Report flags sharp rise in attacks on Hindus



The Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) has raised serious concerns in its latest report, warning that unfounded blasphemy accusations are increasingly being used to harass minorities, seize their property and, in some cases, kill them.

According to the report, 73 false blasphemy-related cases were recorded across 32 districts between June and December 2025, with Hindu minorities emerging as the primary targets. The incidents involved beatings, lynchings and illegal occupation of property.

The organisation said such allegations are often deployed as a pretext to settle personal vendettas or conceal disputes over land and other assets. The report documents each case in detail, listing the victims’ names, locations and dates, and also includes the killing of Dipu Das.