Bangladesh’s deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday lashed out at the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in her country and accused it of perpetrating “unspeakable atrocities” against non-Muslims. In her new address on the occasion of Christmas, the 78-year-old Awami League leader said that the Yunus-led regime, which has seized power illegally, is setting “horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death”. Hasina was apparently referring to the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh last week.

Hasina also accused the Yunus government of interfering with the freedom of people of all religions and communities to practice their own faiths.

“In particular, it is perpetrating unspeakable atrocities against non-Muslims. It has even set horrific precedents, such as burning religious minorities to death. I firmly believe that the people of Bangladesh will not allow this dark time to continue any longer,” she said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Hasina started her speech by extending greetings to citizens and reminded them that in the past, Bangladesh had always been a “shining example of communal harmony”.

“The father of the nation dreamed of a non-communal Bangladesh. Bangladesh Awami League has ensured the smooth living of people of all religions to realise that dream,” she said.

Hasina hoped that Christmas would further strengthen the existing bonds of harmony and goodwill between Christians and followers of other religions in Bangladesh.

“On this festive occasion of Christmas, I wish all Christian brothers and sisters happiness, peace, and prosperity,” the former PM said.

“May darkness give way to dawn. May Bangladesh live forever,” she added.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of violent incidents after the ouster of the Hasina government in August last year. Last week, a 25-year-old Hindu worker was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh city.