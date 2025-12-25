/‘Targeted for criticising Asim Munir’: Imran Khan’s aide assaulted in UK; nose and jaw broken

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said on Thursday that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser Shahzad Akbar was brutally attacked in United Kingdom’s Cambridge. The party said that a man in the age group of 25-30 years attacked and punched Shahzad in the face, breaking his nose and jaw. The party said in a social media post that Shahzad was attacked a day after he had delivered a factual speech against Pakistan’s martial law regime and was critical of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir. Former special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) Mirza Shahzad Akbar was attacked in the United Kingdom, where he has been living in self-imposed exile since April 2022,

In his viral speech, Akbar had allegedly criticised Munir, accusing him of attacking homes, kidnapping loved ones and leaders like Imran Khan, while asserting that his attempts to instil fear would not work on the public.

“A few days ago, the DG ISPR, Major General Ahmed Sharif said in a press conference about Barrister Shehzad Akbar that “I don’t even want to see his face”! Yesterday Barrister Shahzad delivered a bold and factual speech against Pakistan’s martial law regime, in front of Pakistan High Commission London during a peaceful protest,” it said.

“This morning in Cambridge, Barrister Shahzad Akbar was brutally attacked near his home. The 25-30 year old attacker continuously punched him in the face, as a result of which his nose and jaw have been fractured and he is in the hospital,” it added.

Shahzad Akbar is in the hospital, while the local police have obtained all the details, and the investigation is ongoing.

Akbar, who was the accountability adviser in the PTI government, was previously also attacked in November 2023 at his home in Hertfordshire.

The Pakistan government has submitted extradition documents for Shahzad Akbar to the British High Commissioner, requesting his immediate return. Shahzad Akbar, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, served as an adviser to the now-incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were both sentenced to 17 years in prison in the Toshakhana-II corruption case. A separate case over the alleged submission of fake receipts related to Toshakhana gifts has also been registered against Bushra Bibi. Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023, is facing multiple cases filed after his removal from power in April 2022.

Even the United Nations has called for the release of Imran Khan from solitary confinement.