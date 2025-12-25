/Prayers, hymns and unity: PM Modi attends Christmas morning service in Delhi | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 25) participated in Christmas celebrations at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in New Delhi, joining members of the Christian community in prayer and worship. The church saw a large turnout of devotees from Delhi and several parts of North India, who gathered to celebrate Christmas, marking the birth of Jesus Christ. The morning service included hymns, carols, and prayers, creating an atmosphere of warmth, unity, and reflection. Rt. Rev. Dr Paul Swarup, Bishop of Delhi, also offered a special prayer for the Prime Minister during the service.

Sharing his experience on X (formerly known as Twitter), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he attended Christmas morning prayers at the cathedral, noting that the service echoed the enduring values of love, peace, and compassion. He expressed hope that the spirit of Christmas would strengthen harmony and goodwill across society.

The festival of Christmas is widely regarded as a time for joy, introspection, and togetherness, extending beyond customs such as decorating trees or exchanging gifts. The festival highlights universal values of kindness, compassion, and unity that resonate across faiths and cultures.