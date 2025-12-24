/Fadnavis mocks Uddhav-Raj Thackeray reunion, says, ‘As if Russia and Ukraine came together’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis brushed off the reunion of the Thackeray cousins on Wednesday and said their alliance for the Maharashtra civic polls will not have any impact. Reacting to the alliance of the two long-estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray coming together, Fadnavis told reporters, “The hype is being created in such a way as if Russia and Ukraine have come together... and Zelenskyy and Putin are talking.” Fadnavis said that the Thackeray brothers have come together for their fight for existence, adding that Marathi manoos will vote only for the Mahayuti.

“The alliance is between two parties that have lost their identity. People don’t trust them. They have lost their vote bank by doing politics of appeasement. Coming together of these two parties will have no impact. Both the parties have joined hands to save their identity. People of Mumbai have seen development work done by us, and that is why Mumbai is with us and will remain so. Mahayuti will win Mumbai,” the CM said.

‘Their alliance driven by political desperation, not ideology,’ says CM Fadnavis

Fadnavis further said that the alliance of the Thackeray cousins was driven by political desperation and not ideology.

“In a desperate attempt to save their existence, they have joined hands, believing that no party can win alone. However, the people of Maharashtra have seen our work, and it is on that basis that the Mahayuti will emerge victorious,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray announced an alliance for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Raj said, “Maharashtra was waiting for this day for a long time. I declare today that Shiv Sena and MNS are united.”

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Mumbai, Nashik and other cities are scheduled to be held on January 15. The BMC polls are seen as the most crucial for the alliance, as the undivided Shiv Sena ruled the BMC for three decades.

Uddhav uses CM Yogi’s coined slogan ‘batenge toh katenge’ to seal alliance

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief sealed the alliance by using the “batenge toh katenge” slogan coined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and warned that lack of unity would be catastrophic.

“We will make sure that Marathi people get what they want,” said Raj.

“Mumbai will get a Marathi mayor,” said Raj.

Uddhav said, “Mumbai will stay with us, come what may.”

Marathi identity politics was championed by Bal Thackeray, Raj’s uncle and Uddhav’s father, and emerged as a defining factor in the state politics from time to time.