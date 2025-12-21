/Hindu rickshaw puller wearing red thread branded ‘RAW agent’, assaulted by mob in Bangladesh

Days after the brutal killing of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh, another incident of a mob attack on a Hindu rickshaw puller has been reported from the country. The rickshaw puller was assaulted by a mob in the Jhenaidah district of the Khulna Division on Friday, according to local authorities. The victim, identified as Gobinda Biswas, was attacked after some people noticed a red sacred thread on his wrist, commonly worn by Hindus. A video of the incident has gone viral.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that some people spread rumours alleging that Biswas was linked to India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), after which a crowd gathered and assaulted him.

Biswas was beaten near the gate of the Jhenaidah district municipality and sustained injuries to his throat and chest, officials said.

Videos circulating on social media show Biswas pleading with police while being taken into custody, saying he was a rickshaw puller and should be released. He was later detained at the Jhenaidah Sadar police station.

Man in mob tries to snatch away Biswas from cops

In the video, a man in the mob is seen daringly trying to snatch away Biswas from the custody of policemen in full public view, revealing the state of lawlessness on the day of the incident.

In another video filmed inside the police station, an unidentified voice claims that Biswas’s mobile phone showed multiple WhatsApp transactions linked to the Reserve Bank of India and that he had received a call from a person in India. Biswas reportedly told police that the caller, identified as Akash, was personally known to him.

The officer-in-charge of Jhenaidah Sadar police station confirmed Biswas’s detention and said preliminary inquiries revealed that he had lived in India for several years.

The official said police were examining the allegations regarding his possible links to Indian agencies.

The incident comes amid heightened concern over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh.

India conveyed ‘strong concerns’ to Bangladesh over attacks on minorities

Earlier, India conveyed “strong concerns” to Bangladeshi authorities over recent attacks on minorities.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi had urged Dhaka to ensure that those responsible for the killing of Dipu Chandra Das are brought to justice.

Addressing protests held outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Saturday, Jaiswal said India remains committed to ensuring the safety of foreign diplomatic missions in accordance with the Vienna Convention.

He also rejected reports in sections of the Bangladeshi media suggesting a security breach at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

According to the MEA, a small group of protesters gathered briefly outside the mission to condemn the killing of Deepu Chandra Das and called for the protection of minorities in Bangladesh before being dispersed by police.