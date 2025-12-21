The much-contested Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill has got President Droupadi Murmu's assent, according to the Rural Development Ministry. The Bill, which will replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), was passed by the Parliament this week after strong protests over some proposed changes, and naming it VB-G RAM G and omitting Mahatma Gandhi's name from the Rural Employment Scheme.

Under the new law, rural households are entitled to 125 days of wage employment per year, up from 100, ensuring greater income stability and work predictability. The Act aims to transform rural employment into a development-focused program in line with the Centre’s Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.

The ministry, in a statement, said that Anchored in the principles of empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation, the Act seeks to transform rural employment from a standalone welfare intervention into an integrated instrument of development.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

It strengthens income security for rural households, modernises governance and accountability, and links wage employment with the creation of durable and productive rural assets, thereby laying the foundation for a prosperous and resilient Rural Bharat.

The Act provides a statutory guarantee of not less than 125 days of wage employment per rural household in each financial year to households whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work (Section 5(1)), said the statement.

Meanwhile, the Congress national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, condemned the new law, criticising the lack of empathy for rural labourers and the reduction in the Centre's contribution to rural employment.



"MGNREGA is a lifeline for the poor. They are purposely destroying that, and they want to make the poor villagers and farm labourers slaves of the rich. That's why we fought to retain the MNREGA law, and all its provisions should remain as they are," he told to ANI.

Opposition leaders had staged a 12-hour protest on the steps of the parliament, arguing the bill was hurried through both houses without proper debate.

