/Epstein files release: 2019 grand jury testimony outlines abuse by ‘JE’ in New York, Florida

The Justice Department released more documents Saturday from the Jeffrey Epstein files, after an initial release on Friday included thousands of photos, police reports, and other material as the first records to come to light under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. They include court documents from past cases against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The court documents include the 2019 grand jury testimony, which outlines abuse by Jeffrey Epstein in New York and Florida.

‘Epstein used his victims to recruit other young girls’

An FBI agent told a 2019 grand jury in New York that Epstein used his victims to recruit other young girls, testimony released on Saturday shows.

In the testimony, the FBI agent said he interviewed multiple victims in New York and Florida, who told him that they would go to Epstein’s home to give him a massage and that “things progressed each additional time.”

The agent further recalled what they learned about a 2005 police raid at Epstein’s West Palm Beach home. A massage table, phone messages, sex toys, and other things were found in the raid. In a room, they found message pads that included one note saying, “She has a female for Mr. JE,” and a date of birth.

Maxwell’s role in Epstein’s abuse detailed in testimony

An FBI agent who testified before a 2019 federal grand jury revealed Ghislane Maxwell’s role in Epstein’s abuse. “Ghislane Maxwell was like a cool older sister and made comments like, ‘This is what grownups do,’” a survivor of Epstein’s abuse told the agent.

The agent also described interviews with three different women, who, as teenagers, were abused by Epstein. The women described Maxwell being either present or waiting just outside as Epstein sexually abused them in massage rooms at his residences in Palm Beach, New York, and New Mexico, as well as another location in London.

‘Epstein abused one 14-year-old girl’

The FBI agent testified that, after the first time Epstein abused one 14-year-old girl, Maxwell called her and said, “In sum and substance, ‘Well, aren’t you a clever girl, Jeffrey was very impressed.’”

She said that she “was flown all over the world” with Epstein for years. She also told the agent about an incident after she turned 18.

She “said that Maxwell had shown her to a bedroom, and on the bed was a schoolgirl outfit.”

“Maxwell said, ‘Well, I thought it would be adorable if you gave Jeffrey his tea in this,’” the agent said.

"So [she] felt like she had to put it on so she put it on, took Epstein his tea, and Epstein then slapped her on the buttocks and reached under the skirt and touched her.”

Asked what the woman’s demeanor was like, recounting this during her witness interview, the agent replied, “She was crying; she was very upset.”

The agent said a schoolgirl outfit was recovered from Epstein's New York mansion by law enforcement in 2019.

Handwritten notes show messages for Epstein, including missed call from Trump

Over a dozen handwritten messages left for Epstein were also shown in what appears to be a 2019 grand jury presentation.

Several similar messages for “Mr. JE” reference females being available or asking if they are, while two others focus on whether a female can work. Another message appears to be from a girl trying to talk to “JE” about college.

Another message shows that now-President Donald Trump called Epstein. The call time is recorded as 5:18, but the message is not dated, and no reason is mentioned for the call.