‘After all, Shri Hanuman finally serves…,’ replies EAM when asked if India needs more than one Jaishankar? WATCH

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Saturday that he merely carries out the “vision” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likening his own role to that of Lord Hanuman, who served Lord Ram and carried out his mission. Jaishankar, known for his sharp and apt replies, was replying to a question at an event in Pune, Maharashtra, when asked if only “one Jaishankar” is enough for India. Instead of answering straight away, the external affairs minister ‘corrected’ the question itself, saying, “Your question was a wrong question. You should have asked me: there is one Modi. Because ultimately, Shri Hanuman finally serves (Lord Ram)... So bear it in mind.”

“Countries are defined by leaders and vision. There are people who execute it. But ultimately, today it is the vision, the leadership, and the confidence, that is what makes the difference,” he added to huge applause from the gathering.

Jaishankar, who served as India’s foreign secretary from January 2015 to 2018, has been the country’s external affairs minister since May 2019, after PM Narendra Modi won a second consecutive term in power.

The BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member was attending the 22nd convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Pune.

He told the graduating students, “The old stereotypes about India are steadily being put behind. But this evolution in our image is an undeniable reality. Hard figures vouch for this transformation. Among them, the growing number of global capability centres in India, the increasing demand for Indian talent and skills abroad, and the individual successes of people. And this extends equally to us as a collective. Perhaps more than others, India is today defined by its talent and by its skill. All that has helped to shape our national brand.”

EAM calls for doubling down on Make in India initiative

Jaishankar also called for “doubling down” on the Make in India initiative so that Indian products can make a mark beyond the country’s shores.

“Add to that design in India, research in India, innovate in India, or deliver from India, and the same holds true for services as well. We have to upgrade our infrastructure, develop our human resources, and adopt and pursue the right policies. But more importantly, it requires vision, it requires leadership, and it requires execution, all of which we fortunately have today,” he said.