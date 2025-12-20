/PM Modi backs SIR, says EC drive meant to weed out infiltrators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Dec 20) defended the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying that the exercise is aimed at ensuring that “infiltrators” are not included in voting lists while some 'deshdrohis'(traitors) are making efforts to keep them. “The Centre is taking strict steps to stop infiltration,” he said.

Addressing a rally after inaugurating the new Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, the Prime Minister slammed Congress for ignoring the development of Assam and the northeast, adding that he is correcting the mistakes of the grand old party.

“Congress governments ignored Assam and the northeast for six to seven decades. Now I am correcting those mistakes,” he said.

PM Modi alleged that Congress “a sin of trying to destroy the identity of Assam, and that it was becoming part of a plan to make Assam a part of East Pakistan. "Before Independence, when the Muslim League and the British were preparing the ground for the partition of India, there was also a plan to make Assam a part of undivided Bengal or East Pakistan. Congress was moving towards becoming part of this plan,” he alleged.

“It was then that Bordoloi ji stood up against his own party and opposed the conspiracy to end the identity of Assam and saved Assam from being separated from the country," the Prime Minister added.

He further said that the double-engine government of the BJP is making sure the stream of development flows uninterruptedly in Assam, just as the Brahmaputra river flows continuously in the state.

PM Modi inaugurated several developmental projects in poll-bound Assam, including the terminal-2 building of the Guwahati airport, engineered to handle 13.1 million passengers annually and was built at an expense of around Rs 4000 crores.