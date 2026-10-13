/The world’s best places to live in 2026: Is your city on the list? Top 7 ranked

Score: 89.8/100

Bern, Switzerland's capital, ranks fifth worldwide for quality of life in 2026, with a score of 89.8. It is the second Swiss city featured in the top 15, alongside Basel at No. 11 and Zurich at No. 14. Bern's score is 10.2 points below Canberra's perfect 100, but it remains among the five highest-ranked cities in the world. Switzerland's presence in the ranking is particularly notable, with three cities appearing in the top 14. The assessment looks beyond economic output, incorporating measures such as income inequality, housing expenditure, life expectancy, crime and access to recreation and cultural sites.