/‘Fortress breached, reclaimed’: CJP leaders enter Jantar Mantar a day after loss of protest venue status | WATCH

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das and its national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday (Oct 13) after they and several other leaders of their party jumped and entered Jantar Mantar's locked gates and claimed that it has been breached. This came in response of Delhi Police's notice stating that the site has lost its designated protest venue status.



CJP founder Abhijit Dipke shared the video of the incident on his X and said that “Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police.” Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that “resistance” cannot be denotified. Ranka also shared the same video and wrote on X: “Fortress Jantar Mantar has been breached.” Saurav Das shared the video from a different angle and said that Jantar Mantar protest site has been “reclaimed.” He said that the act was done to remind the younger generation that "we can do it! Gyanu, you’re done bro!" he wrote. Dipke also shared an image of Ranka waving the national flag outside Jantar Mantar.