/FBI could have stopped Epstein’s abuse; new release reveals 1996 child porn complaint was ignored

After months of campaigning and public pressure, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released parts of the highly redacted Epstein Files on Friday (Dec. 20). The released chunk includes thousands of documents, photographs of the disgraced financier's long-time partner and key individual in Epstein's criminal enterprises. Notable figures like Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and former president Bill Clinton, who is featured in multiple photographs in compromising positions with victims.

Despite a 30-day deadline, the DoJ said not all the documents will be released on Friday, and the files are heavily redacted to protect the identities of the victims. However, critics pointed out that the DoJ protected many influential individuals in the guise of protecting victims and violated the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

A former employee of Jeffrey Epstein filed a complaint with the FBI in 1996, warning investigators about his interest in “child pornography”, nearly a decade before authorities began closely examining his predatory behaviour.

FBI report surfaces after years of denial

The woman, Maria Farmer, has long said that she contacted federal investigators in the summer of 1996. However, the FBI never publicly acknowledged her complaint, nor did it confirm the report to Farmer herself. As a result, some observers of the Epstein case accused her of fabricating the allegation.



That changed on Friday, when thousands of Epstein-related documents were released. Among them was a handwritten FBI report confirming Farmer’s account.

According to the complaint, Farmer had taken photographs of her two younger sisters, aged 16 and 12, for her personal artwork. In an interview, she clarified that the photographs included nude images. The FBI report states that Epstein stole the photographs and their negatives.

The report further alleges that Epstein asked Farmer to take pictures of young girls at swimming pools. It also says he threatened to “burn her house down” if she disclosed the existence of the photographs.

Farmer said she did not hear back from the FBI until roughly a decade later, when a broader investigation into Epstein began. That investigation ultimately led to Epstein’s controversial 2008 plea deal in Florida.

She said that after attempting to report Epstein in 1996, she lived in fear for years, believing she had put herself in danger by speaking out.