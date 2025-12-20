/‘This isn’t about Bill Clinton’: Former president’s spokesman claims after new Epstein photos released

Former US president Bill Clinton’s spokesman has accused US President Donald Trump’s administration of attempting to shift attention to Clinton after the partial release of the documents linked to investigations into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This comes the Justice Department on Friday (Dec 20) released heavily redacted material, raising questions about transparency. The files and images released by the DOJ had several mentions of Clinton, with minimal references to Trump.

In a statement posted on social media, Clinton’s spokesman Angel Ureña said the Trump administration has been hiding the files to shield itself.

“The White House hasn’t been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton. This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they’ll try and hide forever.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further added, “So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn’t about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be. Even Susie Wiles said Donald Trump was wrong about Bill Clinton.”

“There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We're in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that,” he said. “Everyone, especially MAGA, expects answers, not scapegoats.”

In the documents released on Friday by the DOJ, several photos of Clinton emerged. One photo showed Clinton in a pool alongside a dark-haired woman who appears to be Ghislaine Maxwell. In another, he was seen lounging in a hot tub, with part of the image blacked out. He also appeared in other photos with Epstein and other people, suggesting personal relations with the sex offender.