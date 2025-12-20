The fresh tranche of Epstein files released by the Justice Department on Friday (Dec 19) triggered renewed scrutiny on Former British Royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ties with Jeffrey Epstein, with multiple photographs featuring him, including him being in compromising positions with alleged victims of Epstein's sex crime enterprise. One image that caught widespread attention online shows the disgraced former Prince Andrew lying across the laps of five women. His head rested near one woman's lap, above the bare legs of another. He appears relaxed, smiling with his eyes closed, with Epstein's long-term partner and associate in child sex trafficking, Ghislaine Maxwell, who can be seen smiling at the former Duke of York.

Early association with Epstein

Andrew’s links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein date back more than two decades. Photographs from 1999 first showed Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Andrew together at Balmoral, marking the beginning of their acquaintance.

Virginia Giuffre first publicly made allegations against Prince Andrew in 2009 through interviews and legal filings connected to Epstein’s criminal case. Public attention intensified in November 2019, when Andrew’s BBC Newsnight interview defending the friendship drew widespread criticism and prompted him to step back from public royal duties.

Allegations, lawsuit and civil settlement

In February 2022, Andrew settled a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleged he sexually abused her in 2001 when she was 17 and being trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell. The settlement, reported to be around £12 million, resolved the case without Andrew admitting liability. Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl, published in October 2025, renewed scrutiny of his conduct.

Loss of royal status and titles

Under mounting pressure, King Charles III announced in October 2025 that Andrew would surrender his titles and step back further from royal life. A Letters Patent dated 3 November 2025 formally stripped him of the style of “His Royal Highness”, the title of “Prince” and other honours, and removed him from the Roll of the Peerage. He is now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and has been ordered to vacate Royal Lodge in Windsor.

No criminal charges and unanswered questions

British police have said they will not pursue criminal charges, citing insufficient evidence of illegal conduct. Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025, and her family described the removal of Andrew’s titles as a victory for survivor accountability. Critics argue the newly released DOJ files remain heavily redacted, leaving major questions about Epstein’s wider network and the role of powerful figures unresolved.