/‘Critical documents missing’ in new Epstein file release, says Ro Khanna, ‘likely shielding other rich and powerful’

The US Justice Department on Friday (Dec 19) released a fresh tranche of a long-awaited records from investigators into one of the most politically explosive cases of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The heavily redacted disclosure sparked a wave of criticism and questions over the material, individuals and information that is kept away from the pubic eye. The newly released documents contain photographs featuring influential individuals, including Former US President Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, British Royal Prince Andrew, among others within Epstein's social circle.



Democratic Representative Ro Khanna, who co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act with Republican Thomas Massie, on Friday said that the most important documents were missing from the DoJ's initial release of the investigation into disgraced financier Epstein's sex crime enterprise. He accused the government of withholding the documents that the law required to be made public.



“The most important documents are missing,” Khanna told CNN, reacting to the Justice Department’s release of thousands of records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act earlier in the day. He said the material made public so far is heavily redacted and fails to include key documents.

Raising questions over the intent behind releasing heavily redacted documents, Khanna said the disclosure does not answer key questions for the public: “Who are the other rich and powerful men on the island, raping these young girls or covering up?”

What are two key missing documents?

According to Khanna, the two documents include a 60-count federal indictment drafted by a Florida prosecutor in 2007 and an 82-page memo summarising the evidence supporting the charges against Epstein.

However, then-US Attorney in Florida, Alex Acosta, offered Epstein a plea deal to avoid federal prosecution. Under the deal, Epstein pleaded guilty to lesser state charges, served at least two years in jail, registered as a sex offender, and made financial restitution. Acosta later served as President Trump’s first Labour Secretary from 2017 to 2019, resigning amid renewed scrutiny of Epstein’s case.

Khanna co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act with Republican Rep. Thomas Massie. The law, signed last month by President Donald Trump, required the Justice Department to release all files related to Epstein by Friday, with exceptions only for survivors’ personal information and a few narrowly defined categories.

