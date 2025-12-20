/Epstein files: Donald Trump mentions emerge despite heavy redactions

The trove of Epstein Files released by the Department of Justice on December 19 has been massively redacted. With a large number of pages completely blacked out. The released pictures and files have substantial presence of former US President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, but very little reference to US President Donald Trump. The Epstein Files Transparency Act was supposed to redact the identity of victims, but the ferocious redaction hints towards foul play, which is also asserted by the Democrats. But people on social media manage to find several mentions and indications of Donald Trump.

Donald Trump in Epstein Files

One social media post pointed out a picture of Epstein with a $22500 cheque signed by the US President Donald Trump is in the Epstein File. The picture shows Epstein posing with a woman holding the cheque. The face of the woman was redacted. The picture frame had the text “Once in a lifetime” written around it.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

There were also other pictures of Donald Trump with the jailed accomplice of Ghislaine Maxwell, and a picture with a few models in the desk drawer of Epstein.

Apart from these pictures, there was a document where one encounter between a teenager named Doe and Epstein was pointed out by YouTuber Keith Edwards. "During one of Doe's encounters with Epstein, he took her to Mar-a-Lago, where he introduced her to its owner, Donald J. Trump. Introducing 14-year-old Doe to Donald J. Trump, Epstein elbowed Trump playfully, asking him, referring to Doe, 'This is a good one, right?' Trump smiled and nodded in agreement. They both chuckled, and Doe felt uncomfortable, but, at the time, was too young to understand why," read the document.