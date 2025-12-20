/Osman Hadi buried next to Kazi Nazrul Islam, UN calls for protection of electoral freedom ahead of Bangladesh polls

Tens of thousands of Bangladeshi mourners, including the country’s interim government leader, attended the funeral of slain youth leader Osman Hadi in Dhaka amid tight security on Saturday. The interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, his advisory council members, and Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman attended the funeral for the 32-year-old spokesperson of ‘Inqilab Mancha’ held at the South Plaza of Parliament complex at Manik Mia Avenue. Hadi’s elder brother Abu Bakar conducted the janaza, after which the body was taken to Dhaka University campus for burial.

The grave was dug overnight beside the mausoleum of Bangladesh’s national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

“In line with the earlier announcement, the body was not kept for public viewing and only select people were allowed to witness the burial,” a police officer said. Police allowed tens of thousands of people to join the funeral prayers.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Yunus hails Hadi, vows to uphold his ideals

Addressing a gathering at the funeral, Yunus said people across Bangladesh and the diaspora were united in remembering Hadi, adding that he would live on in the nation’s heart. Yunus described Hadi as a voice of conviction and commitment, whose ideals and contributions had left a lasting imprint on public life. He said Hadi’s work and sacrifices would remain a source of inspiration for those striving for justice and change.

Yunus also extended his condolences to Hadi’s family, friends and colleagues, and prayed for the departed soul.

Ally warns Yunus govt, issues 24-hour ultimatum over killer’s arrest

Abdullah Al Jaber, a colleague of Osman Hadi from Inquilab Mancha, on Friday issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Muhammad Yunus-led government. He demanded that within the next 24 hours the government publicly disclose what measures it has taken to identify and arrest those responsible for Hadi’s killing.

Violent protests rocked Dhaka and major cities after the announcement of Hadi’s death on Thursday at a Singapore hospital six days after gunmen shot him.

Trending Stories

UN calls for protection of electoral freedom ahead of polls

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said he is “deeply disturbed” by the killing of Osman Hadi and urged restraint, warning that violence and retaliation would only worsen divisions. He called on authorities to carry out a swift, impartial and transparent investigation and ensure accountability, amid protests, arson and reported attacks on journalists. Türk stressed the need to protect freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and journalists’ safety, and said the UN stands ready to support efforts to prevent further unrest.

Amnesty International also urged prompt, independent investigations into Hadi’s killing and the subsequent violence, including the burning of newspaper ⁠offices and harassment of journalists.

BNP leader’s 7-year-old daughter burnt to death

A BNP leader’s seven-year-old girl was killed and three others critically injured in Bangladesh’s Lakshmipur Sadar upazila on Saturday after miscreants allegedly locked a BNP leader’s house from outside and set it on fire. The victims include BNP leader Belal Hossain and his two teenage daughters, who suffered severe burns, reported The Daily Star.

Yunus govt asks Meta to act against violence-inciting content

The interim government has written to Meta asking it to take down violence-inciting content from Facebook. It alleged that such content was being posted to “sabotage the election process” and “encourage attacks on media organisations”.