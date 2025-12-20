/Trinamool shielding illegal immigrants, time to end ‘maha jungle raj’ in Bengal: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government and accused it of shielding illegal immigrants, an issue that is becoming prominent ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. He also accused the TMC of indulging in corruption, nepotism, and appeasement politics, and added that it had prevented development in the state. “The Trinamool backs the infiltrators, and that’s why they are opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls,” the PM said while appealing to the people to give an opportunity to a double-engine government in West Bengal.

“Let Trinamool oppose me and BJP as much as it wants, but Bengal’s progress should not be stopped,” he said, alleging that corruption, nepotism, and appeasement by the ruling dispensation have prevented developmental works in the state and branding the situation in Bengal as “maha jungle raj”.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The PM further said that people across Bengal now want to see the BJP in power in an attempt to get rid of the Bihar-like jungle raj of the Mamata Banerjee government.

“Today the country wants rapid development. Bihar once again gave the NDA government a massive mandate for development...Bihar has also paved the way for the BJP’s victory in Bengal. Bihar has rejected the rule of ‘jungle raj’ with one resounding voice. Even after 20 years, they have given the BJP-NDA more seats than before. Now we have to get rid of the ‘maha jungle raj’ in West Bengal,” the PM said while addressing a rally virtually in West Bengal’s Nadia after failing to reach there due to dense fog.

His helicopter had to return to Kolkata airport after failing to land at the Taherpur helipad due to low visibility on Saturday.

PM Modi apologised to the people attending the rally in Taherpur for not being able to address them in person.

He also condoled the deaths of some BJP workers who lost their lives in an accident on their way to the rally.