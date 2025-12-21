/Erdogan oversees handover of second Turkish-built warship to Pakistan

Türkiye has handed over the second of four advanced MILGEM-class corvettes (warships) to Pakistan, deepening a military partnership. At a ceremony in Istanbul on 20 December 2025, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan personally oversaw the commissioning of PNS Khaibar, describing the Türkiye-Pakistan bond as a "timeless brotherhood" rooted in shared history and destiny that would, "will, continue until the end of time."

The vessel, equipped with sophisticated air defence systems, electronic warfare suites, and anti-ship missiles, boosts Pakistan's naval firepower. The first corvette, PNS Babur, entered service in 2024, while the remaining two, built in Pakistan with full technology transfer, are due in 2026 and 2027. "I wish these state-of-the-art vessels to be beneficial for the brotherly Pakistan Navy", the Turkish President was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet TRT.

This collaboration extends beyond hardware. It grants Pakistan intellectual property rights and design independence, paving the way for indigenous frigates like the emerging Jinnah-class. For Türkiye, the deal showcases its growing defence export prowess and aligns with the expansive "Blue Homeland" (Mavi Vatan) doctrine, which envisions influence stretching to the Arabian Sea.

The emerging Türkiye-Pakistan naval axis could complicate maritime security for India in a strategically vital Indian Ocean region. Türkiye extended significant diplomatic and military support to Pakistan during and after India's Operation Sindoor in May 2025 after the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-trained terrorists. Jointly developed YIHA kamikaze drones were used to attack India, which was thwarted successfully by the Indian side. Türkiye stood out as one of the few nations openly aligning with Pakistan's narrative, drawing sharp criticism from India.