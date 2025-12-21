/Bhagavad Gita's verses to be mandatory in Uttarakhand schools, announces CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Sunday that his government has made the recitation of verses from the Bhagavad Gita compulsory in all the schools across the state. The initiative is to connect students with Indian culture, moral values, and philosophy of life, ushering for their over all development.

In a post on social media platform X, Uttarakhand CM Dhami said, “Our government has made the recitation of verses from the Gita mandatory in the schools of the state. This initiative is paving the way for the all-round development of students by connecting them with Indian culture, moral values, and philosophy of life.”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister took to social media on Sunday to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state. In the post, he highlighted the historic Kattarmal Sun Temple, which is situated in the Almora district, dedicated to Lord Suryadev, who is a testament to the excellent architecture and profound devotion of the Katyuri era.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

CM Dhami highlights the temple's importance

CM Dhami highlighted the importance of the temple, saying it stands as a symbol of Uttarakhand’s rich history and lively cultural legacy. He also urged tourists and devotees to visit the ancient site and experience its heritage.

CM Dhami also said in a post on X, "The historic Kattarmal Sun Temple, located in Almora district, is a vibrant example of the excellent architecture and profound devotion of the Katyuri era. This ancient heritage dedicated to Lord Suryadev reflects Uttarakhand's rich cultural tradition and glorious history. During your winter journey, be sure to visit this sacred site."