/India voices ‘strong concern’ over killing of minority Hindu man in Bangladesh

India has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation for religious minorities in Bangladesh, highlighting a brutal mob lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, during last week's unrest in the South Asian country. India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged stronger action. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India continues to keep a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh", pointing out "our officials remain in touch with Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities. We have also urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice."



The victim, Das, a 25-27-year-old garment factory worker and sole breadwinner for his family, was beaten to death on the night of 18 December in Bhaluka, Mymensingh district. Accused of blasphemy following a workplace dispute, Das was attacked by a mob, his body tied to a tree and set on fire. The incident occurred amid nationwide unrest triggered by the death of prominent anti-India politician Sharif Osman Hadi, who succumbed to gunshot wounds in Singapore.



Bangladesh's interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, condemned the killing and announced arrests, initially seven, later rising to ten, by the Rapid Action Battalion. The lynching has renewed fears over the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, particularly since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina last year.

On 20 December, a small group of 20-25 protesters gathered outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, raising slogans against Das's killing and calling for minority protection. India's foreign ministry spokesperson assured no attack on the Bangladesh mission took place during the protests, dismissing reports in some Bangladeshi media as "misleading propaganda". He clarified, "There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time. The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see." Unrest in Bangladesh last week saw attacks on Indian diplomatic premises, including stone-pelting at the Assistant High Commission in Chittagong. India responded by suspending visa operations at its centre in the port city until further notice.



Notably, the Yunus government has issued no public statement on protests near Indian missions or the Chittagong incident, while India swiftly reassured Dhaka over the brief New Delhi demonstration, citing obligations under the Vienna Convention.