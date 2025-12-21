/Kremlin denies zelensky's claim of possible three way US Ukraine Russia talks in ending conflict

A day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the US has offered a potential new format for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, with American and possibly European envoys also participating in the negotiations, Kremlin on Sunday denied that three-way talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States were on the cards.

"At present, no one has seriously discussed this initiative, and to my knowledge, it is not in preparation," said Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, as reported by news agency AFP.

Diplomats gather in Miami

Meanwhile, Russian, Ukrainian and US diplomats have gathered in Miami for talks on ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The talks are being mediated by US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Ukraine and Russia have not held any face-to-face negotiations since July, but the US has intensified its efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian and European representatives held discussions with American counterparts in the US on Friday and agreed to resume contact soon, Umerov said.

Trump’s envoys have been pushing a plan under which the United States would offer security guarantees to Ukraine, while Kyiv could be expected to make territorial concessions—a condition that has triggered deep resentment among many Ukrainians.

The presence of Russian and European officials in Miami marks a shift from earlier rounds, when the US held separate talks with each side in different locations.