/Moment of silence, flickering candles: Australians mark one week since deadly Bondi Beach shooting

Australians marked one week since the deadly Bondi Beach shooting with a nationwide minute of silence and candlelight vigils. The attack on a Hanukkah gathering killed 15 people and injured over 40, prompting mourning, global condemnation and renewed calls for tougher gun laws.
Australians observed a moment of silence and lit candles on Sunday (Dec 21) to mark one week since the deadly Bondi Beach terror attack. In the mass shooting incident, 15 people were killed, while more than 40, including two police officers, were injured.
Thousands of people gathered to attend the memorial held for the victims of a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney.
Across the country, people took part in the gesture of “light over darkness,” lining their windowsills at home with candles. The Bondi Beach shooting is seen as one of the darkest days of the nation.
Across the country, people observed a minute’s silence at 6:47 pm local time – the exact time when the shooting was reported on December 14.
The attack took place at the iconic tourist location in Sydney, where hundreds had gathered to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. The attack was condemned worldwide, with Israeli leaders accusing Australia of “pouring oil on the fire of antisemitism” by not acting strongly enough before the shooting.
In the attack, which targeted the Australian Jewish community, 15 people were killed while more than 40 were injured, including two policemen. The youngest victim who died at Bondi Beach during the shooting was a 10-year-old girl, while the oldest victim who was killed was 87 years old.
The gunmen were identified as 24-year-old Naveed Akram and his father, Sajid Akram. The 50-year-old father involved in the shooting was licensed to hold six firearms, which the police believed were used in the attack.
Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a sweeping buyback scheme to “get guns off our streets.” Following the shooting, Albanese had vowed to bring tougher gun laws.