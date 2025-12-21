LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Delhi Pollution: Cold Wave, Dense Fog Grips North India, AQI in Most Areas of Delhi Above 300

Delhi Pollution: Cold Wave, Dense Fog Grips North India, AQI in Most Areas of Delhi Above 300

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 21, 2025, 17:34 IST | Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 17:34 IST
Delhi Pollution: Cold Wave, Dense Fog Grips North India, AQI in Most Areas of Delhi Above 300
Delhi faces a cold wave coupled with severe air pollution and dense fog. Flight cancellations and strict pollution measures highlight growing environmental challenges.

Trending Topics

trending videos