/‘Divine intervention’ helped Pakistan during May conflict with India: Asim Munir

Pakistan army chief Asim Munir has said that ‘divine intervention’ had helped Pakistan during its May conflict with India, which launched precision strikes on terror targets deep inside Pakistan and in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor. Speaking about the four-day conflict with India in May after Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, Asim Munir said the armed forces received “divine help” during the confrontation in Pakistan’s retaliatory operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

“We felt it,” the Pakistani army chief said.

India launched a series of strikes in the early hours of May 7 across Pakistan. Fighter jets, missiles, drones, and artillery were used during the four-day conflict, which stopped when Pakistan’s DGMO called his Indian counterpart and sought a ceasefire.

Referring to TTP infiltration into Pakistan, Munir said formations of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) infiltrating into Pakistan mostly comprise Afghans.

“In the TTP formations coming [into Pakistan], 70 per cent are Afghans,” he said.

Munir made these statements at the National Ulema Conference held on December 10 in Islamabad. However, details of his address at the conference were not available yet, but video clips of his speech at the event were broadcast on television on Sunday, December 21.

Islamabad accuses Kabul of allowing the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for carrying out attacks in Pakistan. Kabul denies the allegation.

Munir then asked, “Is Afghanistan not spilling the blood of our Pakistani children?”

He further said that there were 57 Islamic countries in the world, but among them, “God gave us the honour of being the protectors of Haramain Sharifain (a reference to Makkah and Madina)”.