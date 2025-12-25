/‘Yunus govt destroyed Bangladesh, giving security to goons, terrorists’: Former MP

Awami League Joint General Secretary and former MP, Bahauddin Nasim, has said that the Mohd Yunus government is destroying Bangladesh as there has been no import or export and the factories are closing down. He also targeted Yunus for letting hate and communal hatred spread among the people and giving security to goons and criminals. Targeting the interim government led by Yunus, Nasim said, “They forcefully hijacked the elected government. During the Hasina government, the GDP exceeded 8. Now, there is no import or export. Factories are closing. They totally destroyed Bangladesh by spreading hate and communal hatred among the common people and the police. Many police officers have also been murdered, like Dipu Das.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“This government is giving security to the goons, criminals. The government said no case will be registered against these criminals. They are threatening judges and advocates. The Md Yunus government are giving security to terrorists,” Nasim alleged while speaking to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Saddam Hussain, President of the Bangladesh Students League, the student wing of the now-banned Bangladesh Awami League, accused the Yunus government of blaming India for whatever is happening in Bangladesh.

“Whatever happens in Bangladesh, the current illegal government is trying to blame the Indian government... He (Muhammad Yunus) is chanting the anti-India rhetoric so that he can appease the fundamental, extremist groups, and cover up his domestic failure.”

Referring to the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, Hussain said, “The case of Dipu Chandra Das, who was attacked and burned alive, has become the new normal in Bangladesh... The government played a role in those cases of minority persecution. A sort of Talibanisation is going on in Bangladesh right now.”

“There is a situation of total lawlessness in Bangladesh... The mob is actually ruling Bangladesh... The government is facilitating this in every way possible. Extremists were openly meeting with international terrorist organisations, Pakistan-backed organisations, and those who were previously convicted of heinous attacks,” he added.

“What Osman Hadi’s brother said paints a sad but accurate picture of the current situation... The government is responsible for all the things that happened inside Bangladesh.”

“Bangladesh is in a constitutional and security crisis right now. What is needed most in Bangladesh is to establish a neutral government and hold a free, fair, and inclusive election. There is also rising extremism. So the return of the BNP acting chairman will not solve the problem of Bangladesh. It will facilitate the one-sided elections... It is actually a backdoor deal between the illegal government and the BNP-Jamaat alliance to facilitate one-sided elections; the question of democracy will be out of the syllabus again,” he told ANI.