/'Cannot compare soldiers' lives or limbs...': Thailand defends demolition of Hindu deity statue at Cambodia border, dismisses religious sentiments

Thailand on Thursday (Dec 25) defended the demolition of Lord Vishnu statue at the Thailand-Cambodia border amid intense clashes between the two nation. It said that t the removal was carried out to assert control in a disputed frontier area and the structure was “not connected to any religion.” The Thai government said that the statue's removal was "related to security considerations and area administration and not intended to disrespect any religion or beliefs". "The said structure was not connected to any religion, but was merely a decorative piece at a location along the Thailand-Cambodia border," the statement added. In a separate statement, Bangkok said that the statue was "not installed as a registered or officially recognised religious site". "More importantly, its removal was undertaken with the objective of affirming effective control of the area," according to the Thai government. It expressed "sincere regret for any discomfort that may have arisen from misunderstandings" due to the circulating images. Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul went on to tell reporters that“a destroyed statue cannot compare to soldiers' lives or limbs.”

What Cambodia said?

Kim Chanpanha, Cambodian government spokesman in the border province of Preah Vihear, said that the statue, built in 2014, "was inside our territory in the An Ses area". "We condemn the destruction of ancient temples and statues that are worshipped by Buddhist and Hindu followers," Chanpanha added.

What was the incident?

On December 22, Lord Vishnu's statue in a Cambodian temple complex was allegedly demolished by Thailand military. Videos of the incident circulated on social media causing widespread anger. The Vishnu statue was built in 2014.

What India said on demolition?

India has issued a statement on the demolition of a statue of Lord Vishnu at the Thailand-Cambodia border amid intens clashes between the two nation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday (Dec 24) reacted to the demolition, saying "such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world and should not take place." The statement also mentioned, “Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered and worshipped by people across the region, as part of our shared civilizational heritage.”

