Thailand, Cambodia clashes continue even as truce talks begin; China, India back dialouge, snap polls ahead

On December 22, Lord Vishnu's statue in a Cambodian temple complex was allegedly demolished by Thailand military. According to reports, the statue was erected by Cambodian forces in 2013 on land that Thailand considers its territory. This is also located near a casino in the Chong An Ma area of Ubon Ratchathani province. For the Thai military, the destruction of the statue was about asserting Thai sovereignty over the land. Meanwhile, Kim Chanpanha, Cambodian government spokesman in the border province of Preah Vihear, said that the statue, built in 2014, "was inside our territory in the An Ses area".