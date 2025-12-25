Thailand, Cambodia clashes continue even as truce talks begin; China, India back dialouge, snap polls ahead

Tourism in Cambodia and Thailand has slumped as month-long border clashes trigger travel cancellations and closures. The crisis coincides with Thailand’s snap February election after PM Anutin dissolved parliament. Despite truce talks, fighting continues
Thailand and Cambodia began truce talks at a border checkpoint in Thailand's Chanthaburi province on Dec 24. This comes after Cambodia raised issues about the venue and pressed on a “neutral venue” for talks. After talks began, the Cambodian government posted a picture of the two defence delegations and said the talks had begun, seeking to "ensure the cessation of hostilities", restore stability and "facilitate a swift return to normalcy"
Thailand and Cambodia reported new fighting even as both sides started truce talks. Thai media reported that clashes in the border provinces of Sisaket and Surin continued with Thai forces responding to Cambodian BM-21 rocket attacks with artillery, tank fire and drones.
On December 22, Lord Vishnu's statue in a Cambodian temple complex was allegedly demolished by Thailand military. According to reports, the statue was erected by Cambodian forces in 2013 on land that Thailand considers its territory. This is also located near a casino in the Chong An Ma area of Ubon Ratchathani province. For the Thai military, the destruction of the statue was about asserting Thai sovereignty over the land. Meanwhile, Kim Chanpanha, Cambodian government spokesman in the border province of Preah Vihear, said that the statue, built in 2014, "was inside our territory in the An Ses area".
India urged both sides to "return to dialogue and diplomacy." "We once again urge the two sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy, to resume peace and avoid any further loss of lives and damage to property and heritage," it added. Meanwhile, Deng Xijun, Beijing's special envoy for Asian affairs visited both the countries and China expressed willingness to create conditions for negotiations.
US President Donald Trump held a phone call with the leaders of both the countries in December first week. However, clashes continued with both sides pressing each other to stop fighting first. Even as the fighting entered third week, Trump said that both countries are in ‘pretty good shape.'
Thailand has called an early general election for February, with caretaker leader Anutin Charnvirakul named as his Bhumjaithai Party’s candidate for prime minister. The snap polls were triggered after Anutin dissolved parliament earlier this month, less than 100 days into his premiership, as his minority government faced an imminent no-confidence vote. The crucial polls comes amid intense clashes at the border
At Cambodia's famed Angkor temple complex, usually bustling at this time of year, tour guide Bun Ratana told AFP work has almost dried up