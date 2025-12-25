/'Such disrespectful acts': India reacts to demolition of Hindu deity statue at Thailand-Cambodia border

India has issued a statement on the demolition of a statue of Lord Vishnu at the Thailand-Cambodia border amid intens clashes between the two nation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday (Dec 24) reacted to the demolition, saying "such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world and should not take place." The statement also mentioned, “Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered and worshipped by people across the region, as part of our shared civilizational heritage.” On December 22, Lord Vishnu's statue in a Cambodian temple complex was allegedly demolished by Thailand military. Videos of the incident circulated on social media causing widespread anger.

What India said on Thailand-Cambodia clashes?

Though India did not comment on the territorial claims by both the nations, the MEA statement urged both sides to "return to dialogue and diplomacy." "We once again urge the two sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy, to resume peace and avoid any further loss of lives and damage to property and heritage," it added. Earlier, the Embassy of India in Bangkok issued a travel advisory for Indian nationals planning to visit areas near the Thailand-Cambodia border. India also expressed "concern" over Cambodia-Thailand conflict urging for “return to dialogue.”

Why Thailand demolished the deity statue?

According to reports, the statue was erected by Cambodian forces in 2013 on land that Thailand considers its territory. This is also located near a casino in the Chong An Ma area of Ubon Ratchathani province. For the Thai military, the destruction of the statue was about asserting Thai sovereignty over the land after its forces regained control of the area.

Thailand-Cambodia talks and China's help