/Iran’s exiled Crown Prince demands 'downfall of Khamenei's system' amid massive protest — Is regime change possible?

Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who is the exiled eldest son of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Shah, backed the protests erupting throughout Iran. Iranians have taken to street to protest against the economic collapse, and are demanding political regime change and personal freedom. The protest was triggered after the Iranian rial hit a record low of approximately 1.45 million to 1 USD in December 2025, losing nearly half its value since the start of the year. Soon after, inflation hit all time high with food prices surging by 72 per cent and medical goods by 50 per cent. The widespread protest also comes after a 2026 budget proposed 62 per cent tax increase. Backing the protests, Pahlavi asked people to come out on streets.
“I send my greetings to you, the bazaar merchants, and the people who have taken the streets into their own hands,” Reza Pahlavi stated in a video message. “As long as this regime remains in power, the country’s economic situation will continue to deteriorate. Today is a time for greater solidarity. I call on all segments of society to join your fellow citizens in the streets and raise your voices demanding the downfall of this system," she added.
Protests began on Sunday when the bazaari (merchant class) closed their shops and took to the streets. It expanded to Ahvaz, Hamadan, Qeshm, and Mashhad. Some videos also show protesters chanting slogans in support for Pahlavi. Responding to one such video where protester is demanding the return of Pahlavi. “My special message to the security and law enforcement forces: this regime is collapsing. Do not stand against the people. Join the people. We will prevail because justice is on our side, and because we are united and speaking with one voice,” he added.
Who is Reza Pahlavi?
Trending Stories
Reza Pahlavi was officially named Crown Prince of Iran in 1967 at the time of his father’s coronation. He is still considered the Crown Prince of Iran in exile, despite the fall of the monarchy in 1979 after the Islamic revolution. Under the Shah regime’s leadership, Iran was considered a vibrant nation—a constitutional monarchy with democratic values. Reza was training as a pilot in the US when his family was forced into exile. After his father’s death in 1981, Reza declared himself the new king of Iran. Till last year, Pahlavi was a figure with little to no say in Iranian affairs. However, he has now become a regular on TV and is calling for a regime change in Iran.