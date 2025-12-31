/Iran’s exiled Crown Prince demands 'downfall of Khamenei's system' amid massive protest — Is regime change possible?

Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who is the exiled eldest son of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Shah, backed the protests erupting throughout Iran. Iranians have taken to street to protest against the economic collapse, and are demanding political regime change and personal freedom. The protest was triggered after the Iranian rial hit a record low of approximately 1.45 million to 1 USD in December 2025, losing nearly half its value since the start of the year. Soon after, inflation hit all time high with food prices surging by 72 per cent and medical goods by 50 per cent. The widespread protest also comes after a 2026 budget proposed 62 per cent tax increase. Backing the protests, Pahlavi asked people to come out on streets.

“I send my greetings to you, the bazaar merchants, and the people who have taken the streets into their own hands,” Reza Pahlavi stated in a video message. “As long as this regime remains in power, the country’s economic situation will continue to deteriorate. Today is a time for greater solidarity. I call on all segments of society to join your fellow citizens in the streets and raise your voices demanding the downfall of this system," she added.

Protests began on Sunday when the bazaari (merchant class) closed their shops and took to the streets. It expanded to Ahvaz, Hamadan, Qeshm, and Mashhad. Some videos also show protesters chanting slogans in support for Pahlavi. Responding to one such video where protester is demanding the return of Pahlavi. “My special message to the security and law enforcement forces: this regime is collapsing. Do not stand against the people. Join the people. We will prevail because justice is on our side, and because we are united and speaking with one voice,” he added.

