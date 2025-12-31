/Checkpoints, heat maps, women squads: Here's how police are ensuring safety for New Year's celebrations

As New Year’s Eve approaches, police forces across India are taking comprehensive steps to ensure public safety and prevent any potential disorder during celebrations. Authorities are increasing their presence in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, deploying additional personnel and using advanced technology for crowd monitoring. In Delhi, approximately 3,000 police officers have been stationed throughout the city, alongside more than 50 checkpoints aimed at tackling traffic violations and drunk driving.

The checkpoints, located in high-traffic areas, will also focus on ensuring public safety. Delhi’s Joint Commissioner, Sanjay Kumar Jain, emphasised the importance of visible police patrols and coordinated efforts to handle violations effectively. Special attention will be given to popular party zones, such as malls, nightclubs, and markets, where intensified security checks will be conducted.

Similarly, Bengaluru has implemented strict security protocols, with over 20,000 officers deployed, including specialised teams of women officers. The city's police will leverage modern technology like heat maps to track crowds and identify traffic violations. Quick response teams, traffic personnel, and emergency services are on high alert to ensure smooth operations. Additionally, special bus services will operate until 2:00 am on Jan 1 to facilitate transport for revelers.

Kolkata is also under tight security, with measures focused on key metro stations, particularly along the North-South corridor. Over 17,000 personnel, including Railway Protection Force officers, will manage the flow of passengers and ensure crowd control at busy stations like Esplanade and Park Street. Special attention will be given to women’s safety, with additional female officers deployed to monitor high-traffic areas.