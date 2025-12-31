/Snow, celebrations, and smiles: Kashmir Tourism shows strong signs of revival

Tourism in the Kashmir Valley is steadily on the road to recovery. The world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg is once again emerging as a symbol of renewed hope, as tourists return to the Valley in large numbers. Hundreds of visitors from across the country have arrived in snow-covered Gulmarg to celebrate the New Year, signalling a strong revival of tourist activity. This renewed influx reflects growing confidence and optimism, indicating that tourism in Kashmir is finally back on track. '

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department has organized multiple celebrations and cultural events across key tourist destinations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg to attract more visitors to the Kashmir Valley. Many tourists expressed awe at the natural beauty of the region, saying they felt as though they had entered paradise. Several visitors remarked that they had never witnessed a place as breathtakingly beautiful as Gulmarg in their lives, highlighting the destination’s unmatched charm and growing appeal.'

''We have been here for two days, and we did not expect it to be so beautiful. We have come from Punjab; It's snowing here and it's so amazing. The people here are so good. It's very safe and I would want everyone to come to Kashmir Valley. I want to wish everyone a happy New Year, '' said Jaggi Sidhu, Tourist.

Tourists arriving to celebrate the New Year are seen thoroughly enjoying the winter wonderland of Gulmarg. While some visitors were spotted dancing to music, others were busy creating reels set to popular Bollywood songs, capturing memorable moments against the stunning snowy backdrop.

“I’m truly enjoying every moment. It’s incredibly beautiful here. All the credit for this trip goes to my brother. It really feels like paradise. We’re here celebrating my daughter’s birthday, soaking in the freedom and joy of Kashmir. Truly, it’s a paradise on earth and it feels very safe.” said Ishika Roy, Tourist.

Local tourism stakeholders have expressed immense happiness over the recent surge in tourist arrivals, marking a long-awaited revival after months of subdued activity. The renewed influx of visitors has brought fresh optimism, with stakeholder's hopeful that the New Year will set new benchmarks for tourist footfall in the Kashmir Valley. Many believe that 2026 could surpass all previous tourism records.

For several stakeholders, seeing Gulmarg bustling with visitors once again has been an emotional moment. They shared that the return of tourists has restored hope and confidence and expressed their earnest wish that this positive momentum continues in the days and months ahead.

“We are hopeful about the revival of tourism. Tourist arrivals have already increased, bringing a sense of cheer among us. We believe tourism will continue to grow in the coming days. We welcome visitors and want them to feel safe here, we take every measure to care for them.” said Shabir Ahmad, SKI Instructor.

Security continues to remain a major priority for the authorities, particularly with regard to tourists and prominent tourist destinations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg. Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened across all major tourist locations. In places like Gulmarg, personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed, along with the Border Security Force (BSF), to ensure the safety and confidence of visiting tourists.

Almost all tourist destinations that were temporarily closed following the Pahalgam attack have now been reopened. Enhanced security measures have been put in place across these areas to maintain peace, ensure public safety, and provide a secure environment for both tourists and locals throughout the Valley.