/Ebola scare in Kerala: Woman returning from South Sudan falls ill – What we know

A woman in Kerala has been admitted to an isolation ward at Kottayam Medical College when she developed Ebola-like symptoms after returning to the country from South Sudan, the officials said on Thursday (Jun 18). Health authorities are conducting tests to determine whether she has been infected with Ebola, a deadly virus that has killed hundreds in parts of Africa.

The authorities were alerted to the suspected case when the woman approached a private hospital with a fever on Wednesday (Jun 17). Given her recent travel history from South Sudan, the State Health Department was alerted, and she was shifted to Kottayam Medical College for further evaluation.

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Kerala health minister assures no cause for concern

Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan assured that there was no immediate cause for concern. “The patient suspected of having Ebola was shifted to the isolation ward at Kottayam Medical College as soon as symptoms were noticed. The test results have not yet been received. However, according to the Medical Superintendent, there is no immediate cause for concern based on the preliminary assessment,” he said.

According to officials, her blood samples have been sent to a laboratory to determine whether she had been infected with the virus. As a precaution, health officials have compiled a list of contacts and begun monitoring measures. The woman is currently being monitored in a dedicated isolation ward at the medical college.

Also read | Ebola scare in India as Ugandan woman shows symptoms in Bengaluru: What we know

Health authorities on vigilance

The suspected case comes as the Kerala Health Department remains on high alert following reports of Ebola infections in other countries. Authorities had earlier directed hospitals to strengthen surveillance and step up monitoring of travellers arriving from African nations.