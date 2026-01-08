Drug officials ‘shocked’ to find goat blood packed in blood bags for humans during raid in Hyderabad

In a joint raid led by the Drug Control Administration (DCA) on an import-export firm in the Kachiguda area of Hyderabad city in Telangana, officials found around 1,000 litres of animal blood illegally collected from goats and sheep and packed in blood bags meant for storing human blood. The shocking recovery raised serious questions and suspicions that the blood was being misused. Besides the goat blood, some highly advanced machines used specifically in blood packaging were also found on the premises. The owner of the firm does not have the licence for the machine or blood.

Central Drug Control officials, along with Hyderabad Police and state drug control authorities, had carried out the raid acting on secret information.

Even senior officials were shocked when they found animal blood stored in blood bags meant for human use.

Drug Control officials believe it could have been used for unauthorised clinical trials, experimental purposes, or to prepare culture media for lab tests.

“We still don’t know why such a large quantity of animal blood was being collected and transported. This will be a key aspect of our investigation,” said a senior official.

The drug inspector handling the case also described the operation as unprecedented.

“In my entire career, I have never seen such a thing. I have never witnessed this, neither goat blood nor any other animal blood being collected in bags meant for human blood,” he said.

The raid team also found an autoclave machine, a laminar air flow unit, 110 filled blood bags, and about 60 empty blood bags.

“The presence of the laminar air flow unit is highly concerning,” the drug inspector said.

“Laminar air flow is used to transfer blood from one bag to another in a sterile environment to prevent contamination. The equipment’s presence clearly indicates blood processing was happening. These devices suggest the blood was being processed for specific needs.”

The inspector said it could have been used for culture media preparation for bacterial growth, or for serum extraction for use in skin treatments, hair products, or vaccine production.

“From about 500 millilitre of blood, roughly 200 millilitre of serum can be obtained. This serum is used in skin treatments, hair products, and even vaccine manufacturing,” he added.

Drug officials warn of deadly risks

Officials warned that even accidental entry of animal blood into human medical supply chains could lead to fatal consequences.

“This is a very serious and alarming case. If animal blood accidentally reaches any hospital, it could cause loss of life. Even mismatched human blood groups can be deadly. Injecting animal blood into humans is invariably fatal. That’s why blood is strictly regulated as a drug,” the drug inspector cautioned.

“In my 15 years of service, I’ve never seen a case like this. I couldn’t have imagined goat blood being collected in this way,” he said.

The firm’s owner, officially registered as an import-export operator, is absconding. Officials say he paid butchers ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 per blood bag, which he supplied to them.

The investigation began after officials seized about 150 blood bags from a butcher in Keesara.

A case has been registered at Keesara Police Station under Section 18(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

“A valid drug licence is needed even for possessing empty blood bags. The autoclave machine is also a regulated medical device. A drug licence is needed to possess or use it,” the inspector added.

Officials have sealed the premises and sent blood samples for lab testing. Investigations into animal cruelty law violations are also underway.